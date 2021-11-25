Marshall Wace LLP Invests $1.06 Million in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 39,530 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,063,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Trinity Industries by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,481,787 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $254,964,000 after purchasing an additional 2,366,061 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Trinity Industries by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,036,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $243,002,000 after purchasing an additional 957,352 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Trinity Industries by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,900,687 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $77,999,000 after purchasing an additional 532,127 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Trinity Industries by 58.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,236,378 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,246,000 after purchasing an additional 455,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Trinity Industries by 186.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 662,376 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,871,000 after purchasing an additional 430,945 shares during the last quarter. 91.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TRN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trinity Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. TheStreet upgraded Trinity Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.46.

In other news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 2,360,000 shares of Trinity Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total value of $68,676,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 21.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TRN opened at $28.79 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of -44.29 and a beta of 1.34. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.24 and a 52 week high of $33.77.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.11. Trinity Industries had a positive return on equity of 3.19% and a negative net margin of 4.69%. The business had revenue of $503.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $453.98 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. This is a boost from Trinity Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. Trinity Industries’s payout ratio is -129.23%.

Trinity Industries declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, September 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the transportation company to buy up to 9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Trinity Industries Company Profile

Trinity Industries, Inc engages in the provision of rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through the following segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment provides railcar industry services.

