Marshall Wace LLP Invests $1.09 Million in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,086,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Chemed by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chemed in the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Chemed by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 31,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,820,000 after buying an additional 2,262 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Chemed in the 2nd quarter valued at $443,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Chemed by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CHE opened at $498.97 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $467.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $474.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a PE ratio of 26.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.46. Chemed Co. has a twelve month low of $403.00 and a twelve month high of $560.00.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $5.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $538.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.87 million. Chemed had a return on equity of 35.68% and a net margin of 14.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.86 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chemed Co. will post 18.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.57%.

In other Chemed news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 6,000 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.06, for a total value of $2,910,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Donald E. Saunders sold 300 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.30, for a total value of $151,590.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,300 shares of company stock valued at $5,541,830 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Chemed from $604.00 to $609.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

About Chemed

Chemed Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare and maintenance services. It operates through the VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. The VITAS segment offers hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers.

