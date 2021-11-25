Marshall Wace LLP Makes New $1.19 Million Investment in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,442 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,189,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Arrow Electronics by 0.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,235,816 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $937,482,000 after buying an additional 28,052 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,252,133 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $825,510,000 after acquiring an additional 62,696 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 4.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,189,737 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $363,088,000 after acquiring an additional 139,909 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 5.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,152,222 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $131,158,000 after acquiring an additional 58,702 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 2.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 986,496 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $112,152,000 after acquiring an additional 27,785 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $139.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

In other Arrow Electronics news, SVP Gretchen Zech sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.91, for a total transaction of $983,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Charles Kostalnick II sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.45, for a total value of $367,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Arrow Electronics stock opened at $128.67 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $91.01 and a 12-month high of $130.00. The company has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a PE ratio of 9.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.50.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.50. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 2.87%. The business had revenue of $8.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 14.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arrow Electronics declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, August 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $600.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to purchase up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc is a provider of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates through two segments: Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment involves in the marketing and distribution of electronic components and provides a range of value added capabilities throughout the entire life cycle of technology products and services through design engineering, global marketing, and integration, global logistics and supply chain management.

