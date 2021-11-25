Marshall Wace LLP Makes New $1.19 Million Investment in USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 73,720 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,185,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.83% of USA Truck at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of USA Truck in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of USA Truck in the first quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of USA Truck in the first quarter valued at approximately $462,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of USA Truck by 19.2% in the second quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 230,907 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,711,000 after buying an additional 37,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of USA Truck in the second quarter valued at approximately $618,000. Institutional investors own 47.58% of the company’s stock.

Get USA Truck alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on USAK. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of USA Truck from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Cowen upped their price target on shares of USA Truck from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th.

USAK opened at $18.97 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. USA Truck, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.30 and a 52-week high of $23.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.59 million, a P/E ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 2.06.

USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.06. USA Truck had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 21.44%. The company had revenue of $181.00 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that USA Truck, Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

USA Truck Company Profile

USA Truck, Inc engages in the provision of transportation of general commodities. It operates through the Trucking and USAT Logistics segments. The Trucking segment includes one-way truckload, and dedicated freight motor carrier services. The USAT Logistics segment offers freight brokerage, logistics and rail intermodal services.

Featured Story: What is Call Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK).

Receive News & Ratings for USA Truck Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USA Truck and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.