Marshall Wace LLP Makes New Investment in 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 40,550 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,126,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EGHT. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 8X8 in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of 8X8 in the first quarter valued at about $76,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 8X8 in the second quarter valued at about $111,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of 8X8 in the second quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new stake in shares of 8X8 in the second quarter valued at about $227,000. 96.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get 8X8 alerts:

In related news, insider Dejan Deklich sold 5,599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $140,030.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Treasurer Germaine Cota sold 3,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total transaction of $69,692.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 41,591 shares of company stock valued at $983,398. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EGHT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 8X8 from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of 8X8 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of 8X8 in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of 8X8 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of 8X8 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.92.

Shares of EGHT opened at $21.60 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.67 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.53. 8×8, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.26 and a 12-month high of $39.17.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The company had revenue of $151.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.48 million. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 29.50% and a negative return on equity of 87.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.28) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that 8×8, Inc. will post -1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

8X8 Company Profile

8×8, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise communication solutions. It offers solutions to business services, education, financial services, government, healthcare, and manufacturing industries. The company was founded in February 1987 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

Read More: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EGHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT).

Receive News & Ratings for 8X8 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 8X8 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.