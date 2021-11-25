Marshall Wace LLP Makes New Investment in ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLPT)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLPT) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 56,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,077,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.25% of ClearPoint Neuro as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ClearPoint Neuro by 154.2% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 191,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,054,000 after purchasing an additional 116,324 shares in the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of ClearPoint Neuro during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $500,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of ClearPoint Neuro during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $307,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ClearPoint Neuro during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $147,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ClearPoint Neuro during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $195,000. 27.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CLPT opened at $14.51 on Thursday. ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.12 and a 1-year high of $31.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.39. The company has a current ratio of 14.17, a quick ratio of 13.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $343.02 million, a PE ratio of -25.46 and a beta of 0.88.

ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.02). ClearPoint Neuro had a negative net margin of 75.28% and a negative return on equity of 34.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share.

In related news, CEO Joseph Michael Burnett sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.88, for a total value of $168,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 6.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ClearPoint Neuro in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

About ClearPoint Neuro

Clearpoint Neuro, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of platforms for performing minimally invasive surgical procedures in the brain and heart. The firm conducts its procedures under direct, intra-procedural magnetic resonance imaging guidance. Its product platform comprises of ClearPoint system and ClearTrace system.

