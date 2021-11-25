Marshall Wace LLP Purchases New Stake in BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 64,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,035,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.06% of BrightView as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in BrightView by 4,163.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 404,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,521,000 after acquiring an additional 395,069 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in BrightView by 22.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 69,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 12,963 shares during the last quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC bought a new position in BrightView in the second quarter valued at about $1,070,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in BrightView by 7.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 104,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after acquiring an additional 6,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in BrightView by 77,554.5% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 8,531 shares during the last quarter. 96.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BV opened at $15.01 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 34.11 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.60. BrightView Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.26 and a 1-year high of $19.17.

BrightView (NYSE:BV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $673.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $654.58 million. BrightView had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 1.81%. BrightView’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that BrightView Holdings, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BV. Zacks Investment Research cut BrightView from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut BrightView from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded BrightView from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

BrightView Holdings, Inc is an investment company, which engages in the provision of commercial landscaping services. It operates through the following segments: Maintenance Services and Development Services business. The Maintenance Services segment provides mowing, gardening, mulching, and snow removal, water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance and specialty turf maintenance services.

