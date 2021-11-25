Marshall Wace LLP Purchases New Stake in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 50,612 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,072,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of INFY. GQG Partners LLC increased its position in Infosys by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 56,951,544 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,206,521,000 after buying an additional 2,615,833 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Infosys by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 54,816,282 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,161,558,000 after buying an additional 737,732 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Infosys by 81.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,240,829 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $428,904,000 after buying an additional 9,076,715 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Infosys by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,393,791 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $368,575,000 after buying an additional 4,418,563 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Infosys by 52.4% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 12,741,563 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $269,563,000 after purchasing an additional 4,381,828 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:INFY opened at $22.61 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.91 billion, a PE ratio of 33.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.86. Infosys Limited has a twelve month low of $14.84 and a twelve month high of $24.28.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.17. Infosys had a return on equity of 28.70% and a net margin of 19.04%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Infosys Limited will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Infosys from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.13.

About Infosys

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

