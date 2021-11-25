Marshall Wace LLP Purchases Shares of 91,339 Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 91,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,075,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.71% of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 71.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 159.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 4,626 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT in the second quarter worth about $117,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT in the second quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 1,137.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 10,381 shares in the last quarter. 43.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. BTIG Research lowered Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.50 target price for the company.

Shares of NYSE EARN opened at $11.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.78 and a beta of 1.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.77. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a 52-week low of $10.71 and a 52-week high of $13.92.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.03). Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 15.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 375.01%.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, investment, and management of residential mortgage and real estate-related assets. It manages a portfolio, which consists of non-agency and agency residential mortgage-backed securities and acquires other target assets, such as residential whole mortgage loans, commercial mortgage-backed securities, mortgage-related derivatives, and other asset-backed securities.

