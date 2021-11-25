Marshall Wace LLP Raises Holdings in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR)

Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 33,105 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,638 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.06% of Xencor worth $1,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Xencor by 716.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 898 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Xencor by 109.7% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Xencor by 43.0% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,833 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Xencor during the second quarter worth $138,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Xencor by 145.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,417 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 3,210 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on XNCR. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Xencor from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Xencor from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Xencor from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Xencor in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Xencor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Xencor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.63.

NASDAQ:XNCR opened at $37.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of -370.20 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.68. Xencor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.12 and a 12-month high of $58.35.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.06. Xencor had a negative return on equity of 0.68% and a negative net margin of 2.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.22) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Xencor, Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xencor, Inc engages in the development of engineered monoclonal antibody therapeutics to treat severe and life-threatening diseases. Its proprietary technology platform, XmAb, is used to create next-generation antibody product candidates designed to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

