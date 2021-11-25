Marshall Wace LLP Sells 569,729 Shares of Cosan S.A. (NYSE:CSAN)

Marshall Wace LLP lowered its holdings in shares of Cosan S.A. (NYSE:CSAN) by 91.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 569,729 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Cosan were worth $1,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Cosan by 1,352.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 834,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,880,000 after purchasing an additional 777,389 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new position in Cosan in the 1st quarter valued at $13,021,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Cosan by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 467,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,898,000 after buying an additional 80,206 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Cosan by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 93,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after buying an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Limited acquired a new position in Cosan in the 1st quarter valued at $1,352,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CSAN opened at $15.02 on Thursday. Cosan S.A. has a 1 year low of $13.59 and a 1 year high of $21.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cosan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

About Cosan

Cosan SA, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the fuel distribution business in Brazil, Europe, Latin America, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through RaÃ­zen Energia, RaÃ­zen CombustÃ­veis, Gas and Energy, and Moove segments. The company's RaÃ­zen Energia segment produces and markets various products derived from sugar cane, including raw sugar, and anhydrous and hydrated ethanol.

