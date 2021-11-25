Marshall Wace LLP Sells 79,894 Shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX)

Marshall Wace LLP reduced its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) by 85.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,894 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano were worth $1,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FMX. Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Fomento Económico Mexicano during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fomento Económico Mexicano during the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Fomento Económico Mexicano during the 2nd quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. 20.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FMX opened at $73.82 on Thursday. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a one year low of $67.74 and a one year high of $89.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.86 and a 200-day moving average of $84.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $26.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.02.

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $1.04. Fomento Económico Mexicano had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The company had revenue of $7.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.79 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 4th were given a dividend of $0.5677 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 3rd. Fomento Económico Mexicano’s dividend payout ratio is 37.67%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FMX. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in a research note on Friday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $106.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.50.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Company Profile

Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV operates as a holding company, which engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of beverages. The firm also produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including sparkling beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coca-Cola FEMSA; FEMSA-Comercio Proximity Division; FEMSA-Comercio Health Division; FEMSA-Comercio Fuel Division; Heineken Investment; and Other Business.

