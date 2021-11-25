Marshall Wace LLP Sells 82,440 Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Marshall Wace LLP reduced its stake in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 86.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,714 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 82,440 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Incyte were worth $1,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Incyte during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Incyte by 852.9% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 324 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Incyte in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Incyte by 81.2% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 366 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Incyte in the second quarter worth about $35,000. 86.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on INCY. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Incyte from $124.00 to $108.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Incyte from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Incyte from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Incyte from $110.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on Incyte from $104.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Incyte has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.30.

Shares of NASDAQ INCY opened at $66.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a current ratio of 3.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.69, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $67.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.28. Incyte Co. has a 52-week low of $61.91 and a 52-week high of $101.47.

In related news, EVP Dashyant Dhanak sold 389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total value of $26,712.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Company Profile

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

