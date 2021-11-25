Marshall Wace LLP Takes $1.08 Million Position in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 75,194 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,075,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.07% of TTM Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in TTM Technologies by 1.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,288,815 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $232,929,000 after purchasing an additional 188,879 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in TTM Technologies by 2.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,183,443 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $159,923,000 after purchasing an additional 235,633 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in TTM Technologies by 0.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,819,583 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,820,000 after purchasing an additional 57,717 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in TTM Technologies by 106.3% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,572,277 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,684,000 after purchasing an additional 2,871,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its stake in TTM Technologies by 3.1% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,789,364 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,187,000 after buying an additional 112,242 shares during the period.

Get TTM Technologies alerts:

Shares of TTMI stock opened at $14.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.75 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.73 and a twelve month high of $15.36.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 6.57%. The firm had revenue of $556.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $552.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.58) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of TTM Technologies from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

TTM Technologies Profile

TTM Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of printed circuit boards and backplane assemblies. It operates through the following segments: Printed Circuit Board(PCB), RF&S Components, and Electro-Mechanical Solutions. The PCB segment consists of fifteen domestic PCB and sub-system plants; five PCB fabrication plants in China; and one in Canada.

See Also: What kind of dividend yield to CEF’s pay?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI).

Receive News & Ratings for TTM Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTM Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.