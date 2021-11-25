Marshall Wace LLP Takes Position in Bridgetown Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BTWN)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Bridgetown Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BTWN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 115,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,165,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.15% of Bridgetown as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Bridgetown by 9,238.3% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 11,825 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Bridgetown during the first quarter valued at $219,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in Bridgetown during the second quarter valued at $205,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Bridgetown during the second quarter valued at $239,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Bridgetown during the first quarter valued at $280,000. Institutional investors own 21.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Bridgetown alerts:

NASDAQ:BTWN opened at $9.91 on Thursday. Bridgetown Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $9.71 and a 52-week high of $25.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.89 and a 200 day moving average of $9.96.

Bridgetown Holdings Limited focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology, financial services, or media sectors. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

Read More: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for Bridgetown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridgetown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.