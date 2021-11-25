Marshall Wace LLP Takes Position in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 18,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,062,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Dynatrace by 36.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 318,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,384,000 after purchasing an additional 85,871 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the first quarter worth $36,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 3.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 261,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,608,000 after purchasing an additional 7,940 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the first quarter valued at $1,845,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the first quarter valued at $365,000. 92.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.05, for a total transaction of $3,907,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stephen J. Pace sold 2,346 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.28, for a total transaction of $162,530.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 196,275 shares of company stock valued at $14,108,711. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $72.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $75.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.55.

Shares of DT opened at $63.76 on Thursday. Dynatrace, Inc. has a one year low of $36.47 and a one year high of $80.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $72.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.16. The stock has a market cap of $18.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 227.71, a PEG ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Dynatrace had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The company had revenue of $226.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.66 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace, Inc offers software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

