Marshall Wace LLP Takes Position in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 27,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,168,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PPBI. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $96,000. 91.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PPBI stock opened at $42.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 1.31. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $28.75 and a one year high of $47.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.13. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 40.06%. The firm had revenue of $199.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.20 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.94%.

Several brokerages recently commented on PPBI. Raymond James cut Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

In other news, Director Joseph L. Garrett sold 1,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.89, for a total value of $63,906.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeff C. Jones sold 6,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.75, for a total value of $273,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,518 shares of company stock valued at $371,654 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.04% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Company Profile

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Pacific Premier Bank. It offers deposit products and services for business and consumer customers, including checking, money market and savings accounts, cash management services, electronic banking, and on-line bill payment.

