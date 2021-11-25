Masari (MSR) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $188.00

Masari (CURRENCY:MSR) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 25th. One Masari coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0353 or 0.00000060 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Masari has traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar. Masari has a total market capitalization of $565,911.94 and approximately $188.00 worth of Masari was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $58,818.24 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,508.17 or 0.07664583 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $221.93 or 0.00377314 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $612.36 or 0.01041101 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.73 or 0.00013146 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49.95 or 0.00084914 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $246.19 or 0.00418553 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $292.59 or 0.00497441 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00005310 BTC.

Masari (MSR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theCryptonight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 2nd, 2017. Masari’s total supply is 16,045,916 coins. Masari’s official message board is forum.getmasari.org . The official website for Masari is getmasari.org . Masari’s official Twitter account is @masaricurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Masari is /r/masari and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Masari is a privacy-focused PoW cryptocurrency based on CryptoNight algorithm. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Masari directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Masari should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Masari using one of the exchanges listed above.

