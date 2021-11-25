Mask Network Market Cap Reaches $379.61 Million (MASK)

Mask Network (CURRENCY:MASK) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 25th. Mask Network has a total market capitalization of $379.61 million and $167.05 million worth of Mask Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Mask Network has traded up 18% against the US dollar. One Mask Network coin can currently be bought for $13.03 or 0.00022191 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001369 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001703 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.38 or 0.00046624 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00003095 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00008603 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $141.61 or 0.00241151 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.48 or 0.00012746 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.36 or 0.00089168 BTC.

Mask Network Coin Profile

Mask Network (MASK) is a coin. It was first traded on February 2nd, 2021. Mask Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,130,723 coins. Mask Network’s official Twitter account is @realmaskbook

Buying and Selling Mask Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mask Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mask Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mask Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

