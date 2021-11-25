Master Contract Token (MCT) Trading Down 43.4% This Week

Master Contract Token (CURRENCY:MCT) traded down 27.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 25th. Master Contract Token has a market cap of $1.02 million and $53,360.00 worth of Master Contract Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Master Contract Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Master Contract Token has traded 43.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,490.37 or 0.07671297 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001709 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.87 or 0.00085198 BTC.

Ethereum Name Service (ENS) traded 20% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.90 or 0.00115992 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001732 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000426 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Master Contract Token

Master Contract Token (CRYPTO:MCT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Master Contract Token’s total supply is 580,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 567,499,990 coins. Master Contract Token’s official website is splyse.tech/#projects . Master Contract Token’s official Twitter account is @MCT_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Master Contract Token is /r/MasterContractToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Master Contract Token

