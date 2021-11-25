Mate (MATE) Price Tops $0.12 on Major Exchanges

Mate (CURRENCY:MATE) traded up 4.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 25th. Mate has a total market capitalization of $317,383.07 and approximately $42,235.00 worth of Mate was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mate coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000199 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Mate has traded down 14.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001696 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001787 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.78 or 0.00067417 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.04 or 0.00072944 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.88 or 0.00093010 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,489.27 or 0.07607969 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $58,867.65 or 0.99762983 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Mate Profile

Mate’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,699,727 coins. Mate’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

