Maxcoin Price Up 25.4% This Week (MAX)

Maxcoin (CURRENCY:MAX) traded 12% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 25th. One Maxcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0124 or 0.00000021 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Maxcoin has traded up 25.4% against the U.S. dollar. Maxcoin has a total market capitalization of $762,463.96 and approximately $501.00 worth of Maxcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $58,632.73 or 0.99291814 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.15 or 0.00051053 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $212.58 or 0.00359989 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $288.87 or 0.00489194 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.98 or 0.00015212 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $107.21 or 0.00181562 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00004114 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.29 or 0.00012350 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001542 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001204 BTC.

Maxcoin Profile

Maxcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theKeccak hashing algorithm. Maxcoin’s total supply is 61,445,805 coins. Maxcoin’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Maxcoin is https://reddit.com/r/maxcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Maxcoin is www.maxcoinproject.org

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

Maxcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maxcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maxcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Maxcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

