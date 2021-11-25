Maximus (NYSE:MMS) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.070-$5.370 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.450. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.40 billion-$4.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.12 billion.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Maximus from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday.

MMS opened at $80.72 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Maximus has a 1 year low of $67.65 and a 1 year high of $96.05. The firm has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.32 and a beta of 0.76.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The health services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.21. Maximus had a return on equity of 22.53% and a net margin of 6.84%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. Maximus’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Maximus will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Maximus’s payout ratio is 24.03%.

In other Maximus news, insider Ilene R. Baylinson sold 9,681 shares of Maximus stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.32, for a total transaction of $787,258.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michelle F. Link sold 1,133 shares of Maximus stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.20, for a total value of $94,265.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 35,155 shares of company stock worth $2,896,362. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Maximus stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,742 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Maximus were worth $1,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

Maximus Company Profile

MAXIMUS, Inc engages in the operation of government and human services programs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Services; U.S. Federal Services; and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers a variety of business process services, and appeals and assessments for state, provincial and national government programs.

