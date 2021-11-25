McKay Securities (LON:MCKS) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $225.82

McKay Securities Plc (LON:MCKS)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 225.82 ($2.95) and traded as low as GBX 221 ($2.89). McKay Securities shares last traded at GBX 222 ($2.90), with a volume of 56,340 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 223.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 225.82. The firm has a market cap of £203.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.76.

Get McKay Securities alerts:

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 25th will be paid a GBX 2.90 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.32%. McKay Securities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -0.41%.

In other McKay Securities news, insider Giles Salmon sold 9,412 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 230 ($3.00), for a total transaction of £21,647.60 ($28,282.73).

About McKay Securities (LON:MCKS)

McKay Securities Plc is a commercial property investment company with Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) status, listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange. It specialises in the development and refurbishment of office, industrial and logistics buildings within proven markets of South East England and London.

Featured Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for McKay Securities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKay Securities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.