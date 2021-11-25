McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Acquired by Becker Capital Management Inc.

Becker Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 148,212 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the period. McKesson accounts for 1.2% of Becker Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Becker Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.10% of McKesson worth $29,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its position in McKesson by 8.6% during the third quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 1,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. increased its position in McKesson by 1.0% during the third quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 19,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,869,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC increased its position in McKesson by 9.1% during the third quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 3,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. increased its position in McKesson by 0.6% during the third quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,867,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in McKesson by 2.4% during the third quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,975,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the period. 86.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other McKesson news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 5,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $1,234,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 22,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.75, for a total transaction of $4,499,818.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,925,035. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 73,876 shares of company stock worth $15,861,964. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MCK traded down $0.43 on Thursday, reaching $226.02. 867,876 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,017,181. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.51, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.79. McKesson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $169.09 and a fifty-two week high of $229.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $209.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $201.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $6.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.66 by $1.49. McKesson had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a negative return on equity of 5,793.16%. The business had revenue of $66.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 22.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. McKesson’s payout ratio is -6.25%.

MCK has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $261.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $210.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of McKesson from $224.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of McKesson from $237.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of McKesson from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, McKesson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $255.25.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

