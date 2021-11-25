Mdex (MDX) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $25.17 Million

Mdex (CURRENCY:MDX) traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 25th. Mdex has a total market capitalization of $577.36 million and $25.17 million worth of Mdex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Mdex has traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Mdex coin can now be bought for about $0.74 or 0.00001254 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001702 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001799 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.05 or 0.00068272 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.79 or 0.00072945 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.82 or 0.00091751 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,445.49 or 0.07578477 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $58,641.42 or 0.99969290 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Mdex

Mdex launched on November 14th, 2020. Mdex’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 784,591,544 coins. Mdex’s official Twitter account is @Mdextech

According to CryptoCompare, “MDX token holders receive trading fee rebates per the tiered structure referenced here. Please note that the Mandala Exchange reserves the right to update the information listed below any time in the future at the team’s discretion. In order to receive trading fee rebates or unlock platform enhancements, users must lock the required amount of MDX token in their Mandala Exchange wallet for a period of 30 days or greater. After the 30-day locking period, users will receive their trading fee rebates via a credit to their Mandala Exchange wallet in the same currency in which the trading fees were originally collected. Trading fee rebates will be paid on a rolling 30-day basis based on the users locking period date. “

