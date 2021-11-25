Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $1.91 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.91 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.88.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.15). Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 38.08%. The business had revenue of $390.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on MPW. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Medical Properties Trust from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America raised Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $21.50 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Medical Properties Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

MPW opened at $22.10 on Thursday. Medical Properties Trust has a fifty-two week low of $19.32 and a fifty-two week high of $22.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 3.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.75. The company has a market capitalization of $13.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.48.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.07%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 116.67%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPW. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Medical Properties Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Medical Properties Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. 78.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals; long-term acute care hospitals; ambulatory surgery centers; hospitals for women and children; regional and community hospitals; medical office buildings; and other single-discipline facilities.

