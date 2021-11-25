Medifast (NYSE:MED) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Medifast (NYSE:MED) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $13.270-$13.960 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $13.930. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.51 billion-$1.53 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.52 billion.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Medifast from $395.00 to $349.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Medifast from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

MED stock traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $220.23. The stock had a trading volume of 54,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,415. Medifast has a 52 week low of $183.46 and a 52 week high of $336.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $207.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $249.37.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty retailer reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.64. Medifast had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 87.41%. The firm had revenue of $413.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $402.80 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.91 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Medifast will post 13.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st were issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.58%.

In related news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown purchased 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $231.89 per share, with a total value of $973,938.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Medifast stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 152,020 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,606 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.30% of Medifast worth $43,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

About Medifast

Medifast, Inc engages in the provision of healthy living products and programs. It offers the OPTAVIA brand-a highly competitive and effective lifestyle solution centered on developing new healthy habits through smaller, foundational changes called micro-habits. The company was founded by William Vitale in 1981 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

