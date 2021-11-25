Mercia Asset Management (LON:MERC) Given Buy Rating at Canaccord Genuity

Mercia Asset Management (LON:MERC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 49 ($0.64) target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target suggests a potential upside of 32.43% from the stock’s previous close.
MERC stock opened at GBX 37 ($0.48) on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 39.26. Mercia Asset Management has a 12-month low of GBX 21.35 ($0.28) and a 12-month high of GBX 44 ($0.57). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 5.61 and a current ratio of 6.24. The stock has a market capitalization of £162.84 million and a P/E ratio of 4.79.
About Mercia Asset Management
