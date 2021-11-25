Mercia Asset Management (LON:MERC) Given Buy Rating at Canaccord Genuity

Mercia Asset Management (LON:MERC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 49 ($0.64) target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target suggests a potential upside of 32.43% from the stock’s previous close.

MERC stock opened at GBX 37 ($0.48) on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 39.26. Mercia Asset Management has a 12-month low of GBX 21.35 ($0.28) and a 12-month high of GBX 44 ($0.57). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 5.61 and a current ratio of 6.24. The stock has a market capitalization of £162.84 million and a P/E ratio of 4.79.

Get Mercia Asset Management alerts:

About Mercia Asset Management

Mercia Asset Management PLC is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in incubation, seed EIS, early stage, emerging growth, mid venture, late stage and growth capital investments. It invests in technology focusing on sectors such as digital entertainment, consumer services, media, retailing, energy, healthcare, industrials, materials, real estate, telecommunication services, gaming, internet, software, electronics and hardware, advanced materials, transportation, biosciences, engineering and specialist manufacturing, and life sciences.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Mercia Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercia Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.