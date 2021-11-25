MetaHash Market Capitalization Tops $31.49 Million (MHC)

#MetaHash (CURRENCY:MHC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 25th. One #MetaHash coin can currently be bought for about $0.0108 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, #MetaHash has traded 4.3% higher against the dollar. #MetaHash has a market capitalization of $31.49 million and approximately $956,301.00 worth of #MetaHash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

#MetaHash launched on May 29th, 2018. #MetaHash’s total supply is 3,096,747,254 coins and its circulating supply is 2,926,746,677 coins. The official website for #MetaHash is metahash.org . #MetaHash’s official Twitter account is @themetahash . #MetaHash’s official message board is medium.com/@themetahash

According to CryptoCompare, “Working on Blockchain 4.0 protocol, #Metahash is a blockchain-based transaction ecosystem that developed the Tracechain protocol to optimize the transaction speed on the crypto space with high-speed transactions and low fees. The Metahash structure has four synergetic parts: TraceChain, MetaApps, Metagate, and MetaHashCoin. The TraceChain is an AI (Artificial Intelligence) algorithm that increases the speed of the traffic all over the network. Through the MetaApps users build DApps and also projects using different languages can be converted to a MetaApp application. The user interface Metagate is the link between TraceChain and MetaApps. The digital asset MetaHashCoin is a payment method within the Metahash ecosystem and has the utility to be converted to other tokens of different networks. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as #MetaHash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire #MetaHash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase #MetaHash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

