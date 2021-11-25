Methode Electronics (MEI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, December 2nd. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The electronics maker reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $287.80 million during the quarter. Methode Electronics had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 11.03%.

Shares of Methode Electronics stock opened at $48.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 3.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 1.24. Methode Electronics has a fifty-two week low of $34.83 and a fifty-two week high of $50.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.24.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. Methode Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.42%.

In other Methode Electronics news, Director Lawrence B. Skatoff sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.80, for a total value of $85,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence B. Skatoff sold 1,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total value of $83,400.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,955 shares of company stock valued at $254,600 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Methode Electronics stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,567 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,311 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.05% of Methode Electronics worth $864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

Methode Electronics Company Profile

Methode Electronics, Inc engages in the manufacture of component and subsystem devices. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Interface, Industrial, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electromechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers.

