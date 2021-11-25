MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 84.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 275,451 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $1,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its stake in shares of MetLife by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 9,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in MetLife by 25.1% during the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,086,000 after buying an additional 3,528 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in shares of MetLife by 385.7% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Arden Trust Co lifted its position in shares of MetLife by 4.7% in the third quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 19,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of MetLife by 35.3% during the third quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 41,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,590,000 after acquiring an additional 10,947 shares during the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MetLife alerts:

Shares of NYSE MET opened at $62.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.68 billion, a PE ratio of 10.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $63.54 and a 200-day moving average of $62.20. MetLife, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.62 and a 52-week high of $67.68.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.73. MetLife had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 7.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MetLife declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 4th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 8th. MetLife’s payout ratio is currently 31.63%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MET shares. TheStreet raised shares of MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of MetLife from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on MetLife from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.23.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

Read More: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET).

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.