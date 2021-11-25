Metronome (MET) Market Capitalization Tops $69.64 Million

Metronome (CURRENCY:MET) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 25th. One Metronome coin can now be bought for about $5.60 or 0.00009446 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Metronome has traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Metronome has a market capitalization of $69.64 million and approximately $119,532.00 worth of Metronome was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Metronome alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001686 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001784 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.30 or 0.00067917 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.15 or 0.00072726 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.54 or 0.00091929 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,457.79 or 0.07513457 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,116.90 or 0.99639571 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Metronome Profile

Metronome was first traded on May 23rd, 2018. Metronome’s total supply is 13,597,573 coins and its circulating supply is 12,425,379 coins. The Reddit community for Metronome is /r/metronometoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Metronome’s official message board is medium.com/@MetronomeToken . Metronome’s official website is www.metronome.io . Metronome’s official Twitter account is @MTNToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Metronome is an Ethereum-based token designed to serve as a completely decentralized digital currency. “

Buying and Selling Metronome

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metronome directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metronome should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metronome using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Metronome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metronome and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.