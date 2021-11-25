Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB) by 9.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,648 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.42% of Metropolitan Bank worth $2,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP increased its position in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 13.2% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP now owns 384,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,132,000 after purchasing an additional 44,725 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 61.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 115,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,932,000 after purchasing an additional 43,940 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank during the second quarter worth about $2,394,000. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank during the second quarter worth about $2,175,000. Finally, EJF Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 7.1% during the second quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 455,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,416,000 after purchasing an additional 30,029 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCB stock opened at $100.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.27. Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $31.26 and a 52-week high of $104.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $88.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $46.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.95 million. Metropolitan Bank had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 29.52%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Metropolitan Bank news, CEO Mark R. Defazio acquired 3,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $75.00 per share, with a total value of $249,975.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director David J. Gold acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $75.00 per share, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Metropolitan Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th.

Metropolitan Bank Company Profile

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. engages in the provision of banking solutions through its subsidiary, the Metropolitan Commercial Bank. It provides a range of business, commercial and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and affluent individuals.

