Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $33.350-$33.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $32.960. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.61 billion-$3.61 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.67 billion.Mettler-Toledo International also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $10.000-$10.050 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $1,552.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,455.00 to $1,531.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $1,396.60.

Shares of NYSE:MTD opened at $1,518.25 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.03. Mettler-Toledo International has a 1 year low of $1,033.40 and a 1 year high of $1,626.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.30, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,472.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,441.45.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.28 by $0.44. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 369.24% and a net margin of 20.85%. The firm had revenue of $951.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $931.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International will post 33.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Gerry Keller sold 259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,545.08, for a total value of $400,175.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,100 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,548.00, for a total transaction of $1,702,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,896 shares of company stock valued at $24,532,645. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Mettler-Toledo International stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 9.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,742 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,515 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.28% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $89,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 92.27% of the company’s stock.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; and also, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

