MGM China Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MCHVF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

MGM China Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MCHVF) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of research firms have commented on MCHVF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded MGM China from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised MGM China from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised MGM China from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

MGM China stock opened at $0.70 on Thursday. MGM China has a one year low of $0.60 and a one year high of $1.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.10.

MGM China Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the development, ownership, and operation of gaming and lodging resorts in the Greater China region. The company develops and operates casino games of chance and other casino games, and related hotel and resort facilities, as well as provides hotel management services; and develops integrated resorts in Macau.

