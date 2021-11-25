Michelmersh Brick (LON:MBH) Given Buy Rating at Canaccord Genuity

Michelmersh Brick (LON:MBH)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a research note issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 162 ($2.12) price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 23.19% from the company’s current price.

Shares of MBH opened at GBX 131.50 ($1.72) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £125.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.03, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.55. Michelmersh Brick has a fifty-two week low of GBX 103 ($1.35) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 167 ($2.18). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 128.82 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 134.89.

In other Michelmersh Brick news, insider Paula Hay Plumb acquired 17,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 126 ($1.65) per share, for a total transaction of £21,798 ($28,479.23).

Michelmersh Brick Holdings plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of bricks, tiles, and building products in the United Kingdom and Europe. It offers extruded wire cut facing bricks, clay pavers, paving accessories, and special shaped products under the Blockleys brand; monotone color blends in rustic, drag wire, smooth, and sand faced textures under the Carlton brand; handmade bricks and special products under the Charnwood brand; a spectrum of bricks under the Floren.be brand; clamp-fired stock facing bricks in various textural finishes under the Freshfield Lane brand; traditional hand pressed architectural terra cotta and faience, and various architectural components under the Hathern Terra Cotta brand; and facing bricks and special shaped bricks under the Michelmersh brand.

