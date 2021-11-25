Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Jacobs & Co. CA

Jacobs & Co. CA trimmed its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,181 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 869 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 3.4% of Jacobs & Co. CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $29,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vantage Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 317,764 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $89,584,000 after acquiring an additional 19,437 shares in the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 14,051 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,961,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,975 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,094,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Bay Rivers Group boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 12,531 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,533,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, Hixon Zuercher LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 30,608 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $8,629,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. 69.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Microsoft stock opened at $337.91 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $313.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $288.66. The company has a market cap of $2.54 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.12. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $209.11 and a fifty-two week high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $45.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 45.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, September 14th that allows the company to repurchase $60.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software giant to purchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.74%.

In related news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 419,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.61, for a total transaction of $144,492,216.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.82, for a total transaction of $2,988,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 694,622 shares of company stock worth $230,826,252. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $342.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $366.00 price target (up from $303.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, September 17th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $340.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $349.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $347.85.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

Featured Story: Earnings Per Share

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.