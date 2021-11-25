Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock Holdings Lifted by Hixon Zuercher LLC

Hixon Zuercher LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,608 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises about 5.0% of Hixon Zuercher LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Hixon Zuercher LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $8,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft in the third quarter worth $1,254,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in Microsoft by 5.1% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,654 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,748,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 23.0% in the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 179,632 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $42,352,000 after purchasing an additional 33,621 shares during the last quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. boosted its position in Microsoft by 2.1% in the first quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 17,076 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,026,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 6.6% in the first quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,373 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. 69.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Microsoft news, CFO Amy Hood sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.08, for a total transaction of $18,184,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 75,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.28, for a total value of $22,919,779.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,632,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,059,108. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 694,622 shares of company stock valued at $230,826,252 over the last 90 days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MSFT has been the topic of several research reports. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $366.00 target price (up from $303.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Microsoft from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $390.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Microsoft from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Microsoft from $342.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $347.85.

MSFT opened at $337.91 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $313.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $288.66. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $209.11 and a 12-month high of $349.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.80, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.86.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.80% and a net margin of 38.51%. The firm had revenue of $45.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, September 14th that permits the company to repurchase $60.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software giant to buy up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.74%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

