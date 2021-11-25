Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock Holdings Raised by Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC

Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,258 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 6,225 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 13.3% of Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $30,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Microsoft by 63.8% during the second quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 24.7% in the second quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Microsoft in the second quarter worth approximately $109,000. Yale University purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the second quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the second quarter worth $162,000. Institutional investors own 69.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft stock opened at $337.91 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $313.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $288.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $209.11 and a 12-month high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 45.80%. The company had revenue of $45.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, September 14th that permits the company to repurchase $60.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software giant to reacquire up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.74%.

In other news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.60, for a total value of $18,073,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.82, for a total transaction of $2,988,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 694,622 shares of company stock valued at $230,826,252 in the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Griffin Securities increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $290.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $329.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $298.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $347.85.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

