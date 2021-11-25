Mid Wynd International Investment Trust (LON:MWY) Sets New 1-Year High at $852.00

Mid Wynd International Investment Trust plc (LON:MWY) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 852 ($11.13) and last traded at GBX 845.76 ($11.05), with a volume of 1402 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 840 ($10.97).

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 813.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 783.60. The stock has a market cap of £518.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of GBX 3.30 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. This is a positive change from Mid Wynd International Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $3.10. Mid Wynd International Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.04%.

Mid Wynd International Investment Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Artemis Fund Managers Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in stocks of companies across diversified market capitalizations.

