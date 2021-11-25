Millennium Management LLC Buys 111,932 Shares of ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX)

Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX) by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 572,684 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 111,932 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in ASE Technology were worth $4,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ASX. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in shares of ASE Technology by 7.2% in the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 17,051 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ASE Technology by 14.2% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 11,758 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 1,463 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in shares of ASE Technology by 0.9% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 186,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,500,000 after buying an additional 1,720 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ASE Technology by 9.8% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 20,442 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 1,829 shares during the period. Finally, Henry James International Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ASE Technology by 0.9% in the second quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 215,690 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,736,000 after buying an additional 1,901 shares during the period. 5.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ASE Technology alerts:

ASX opened at $7.51 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.12. The company has a market capitalization of $16.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.88, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.02. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. has a 52 week low of $5.08 and a 52 week high of $9.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter. ASE Technology had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 7.91%. Equities analysts anticipate that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ASE Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. KGI Securities downgraded ASE Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded ASE Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $13.30 to $8.10 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ASE Technology has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.30.

ASE Technology Company Profile

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of semiconductor manufacturing services. It develops and offers complete turnkey solutions in IC (Integrated Circuit) packaging, design and production of interconnect materials, front-end engineering testing, wafer probing and final testing, as well as electronic manufacturing services.

Read More: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for ASE Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASE Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.