Millennium Management LLC Buys New Stake in The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP)

Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 93,801 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,503,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.18% of ODP at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ODP. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of ODP by 413.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 891,879 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $38,609,000 after acquiring an additional 718,019 shares in the last quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in ODP by 799.4% in the 2nd quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. now owns 646,932 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,059,000 after buying an additional 575,000 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC acquired a new position in ODP in the 2nd quarter worth $23,788,000. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in ODP by 629.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP now owns 488,480 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $23,452,000 after buying an additional 421,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in ODP by 68.5% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 980,524 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $46,738,000 after buying an additional 398,548 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.62% of the company’s stock.

In other ODP news, EVP John Gannfors sold 7,474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total value of $337,226.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gerry P. Smith sold 33,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.62, for a total transaction of $1,351,630.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,275 shares of company stock valued at $2,258,039 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

ODP opened at $40.06 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.66 and a 200-day moving average of $44.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.36 and a beta of 2.11. The ODP Co. has a 1-year low of $26.16 and a 1-year high of $51.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.32.

ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. ODP had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The company’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS.

ODP Company Profile

The ODP Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of business services, products, and digital workplace technology solutions. It offers tools and resources to its clients to start, grow, and run their business. It operates through the following brands: Office Depot, OfficeMax, CompuCom, and Grabnd&Toy.

