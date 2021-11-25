Millennium Management LLC Cuts Position in Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT)

Millennium Management LLC lessened its holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT) by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,232 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.58% of Haverty Furniture Companies worth $4,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Haverty Furniture Companies by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,138,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,681,000 after buying an additional 73,800 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Haverty Furniture Companies by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 571,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,425,000 after buying an additional 22,918 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Haverty Furniture Companies by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 398,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,058,000 after buying an additional 4,651 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Haverty Furniture Companies by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 304,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,013,000 after buying an additional 12,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Haverty Furniture Companies by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 255,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,943,000 after buying an additional 12,925 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.29% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Haverty Furniture Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

NYSE:HVT opened at $32.21 on Thursday. Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.53 and a 12 month high of $52.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.21. The firm has a market cap of $573.98 million, a P/E ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.48.

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $260.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.20 million. Haverty Furniture Companies had a return on equity of 33.30% and a net margin of 9.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. Haverty Furniture Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.28%.

Haverty Furniture Cos., Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories. It provides a selection of products and styles and various brands carried furniture. The firm offers the bedding product lines, which include sealy, serta, stearns, foster and tempur pedic. It also provides financing through an internal revolving charge credit plan, as well as a third party finance company.

