Millennium Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI)

Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI) by 859.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 959,094 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 859,094 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 2.31% of Lannett worth $4,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LCI. Azimuth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lannett in the second quarter worth about $47,000. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Lannett during the second quarter worth about $57,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lannett during the first quarter worth about $71,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Lannett during the first quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lannett during the first quarter worth about $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Lannett alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on LCI. Roth Capital cut their target price on Lannett from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Lannett from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Shares of Lannett stock opened at $1.69 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.65. Lannett Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.62 and a 12 month high of $10.70. The company has a market capitalization of $72.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 3.25.

Lannett (NYSE:LCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.02). Lannett had a negative net margin of 83.58% and a negative return on equity of 31.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lannett Company, Inc. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Lannett Company Profile

Lannett Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of generic pharmaceutical products. It offers products in different forms including capsules, tablets, liquids, powders, and sprays. The company was founded in 1942 and is headquartered in Trevose, PA.

See Also: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for Lannett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lannett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.