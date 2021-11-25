Millennium Management LLC Sells 693,548 Shares of APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG)

Millennium Management LLC decreased its position in shares of APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG) by 76.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 212,749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 693,548 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.11% of APi Group worth $4,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in APi Group by 3.4% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in APi Group by 6.5% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 10,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in APi Group by 128.6% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in APi Group by 18.7% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 12,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 1,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in APi Group by 45.8% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 2,060 shares in the last quarter. 75.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of APG opened at $24.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 2.83. APi Group Co. has a twelve month low of $15.46 and a twelve month high of $25.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.74. The firm has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.70 and a beta of 1.04.

APi Group (NYSE:APG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35. APi Group had a net margin of 0.27% and a return on equity of 23.66%.

APi Group Profile

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services primarily in North America. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions, and HVAC and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

