MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) Price Hits $8.64 on Exchanges

MimbleWimbleCoin (CURRENCY:MWC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 25th. MimbleWimbleCoin has a market capitalization of $93.26 million and approximately $203,821.00 worth of MimbleWimbleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, MimbleWimbleCoin has traded up 27.3% against the dollar. One MimbleWimbleCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $8.64 or 0.00014687 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get MimbleWimbleCoin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $213.34 or 0.00362682 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.33 or 0.00015867 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00012263 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001216 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00005174 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000018 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000011 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000177 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin Coin Profile

MWC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 5th, 2014. MimbleWimbleCoin’s total supply is 10,794,950 coins. The Reddit community for MimbleWimbleCoin is https://reddit.com/r/mimblewimblecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MimbleWimbleCoin’s official Twitter account is @MultiWalletCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . MimbleWimbleCoin’s official website is www.mwc.mw

According to CryptoCompare, “With a provable supply cap of 20,000,000, MWC is a scarce pure proof of work Mimblewimble based coin designed to enable greater network scalability, privacy and fungibility than legacy blockchain protocols. All transactions on the base layer use Greg Maxwell's Coin Join with his Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Three main properties of MWC transactions increase their privacy. All transactions on the base layer are CoinJoined with Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Consequently, there are no addresses, transaction amounts or intermediary inputs and outputs in blocks and all transactions are indistinguishable from one another. “

MimbleWimbleCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MimbleWimbleCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MimbleWimbleCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MimbleWimbleCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MimbleWimbleCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MimbleWimbleCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.