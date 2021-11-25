Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.20 Per Share

Brokerages expect Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) to report $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Minerals Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.17 and the highest is $1.24. Minerals Technologies reported earnings of $1.08 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Minerals Technologies will report full-year earnings of $4.96 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.93 to $5.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $5.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.65 to $5.96. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Minerals Technologies.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 8.51%. The firm had revenue of $473.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. Minerals Technologies’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Minerals Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

MTX opened at $71.44 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.95. Minerals Technologies has a 12-month low of $58.89 and a 12-month high of $88.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 1.43.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 2nd. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.42%.

In related news, insider Dj Monagle III sold 8,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.29, for a total transaction of $638,894.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MTX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 0.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 437,260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Minerals Technologies during the third quarter worth $238,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Minerals Technologies during the third quarter worth $349,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Minerals Technologies by 108.2% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 10,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Minerals Technologies during the third quarter worth $1,018,000. 96.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Minerals Technologies Company Profile

Minerals Technologies, Inc is a resource and technology-based company. It develops, produces, and markets a range of mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products. It operates through the following four segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals, Refractories and Energy Services. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, chromite and leonardite.

