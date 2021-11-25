Mint Club (MINT) One Day Volume Tops $2.05 Million

Mint Club (CURRENCY:MINT) traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 25th. Mint Club has a total market cap of $21.94 million and $2.05 million worth of Mint Club was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Mint Club has traded 16.4% lower against the US dollar. One Mint Club coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Mint Club

Mint Club is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Mint Club’s total supply is 1,149,363,840,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,012,975,936,805 coins. Mint Club’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

