Minter Network Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $33,924.00 (BIP)

Minter Network (CURRENCY:BIP) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 25th. Minter Network has a market cap of $18.78 million and $33,924.00 worth of Minter Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Minter Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.0039 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Minter Network has traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001714 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001788 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.98 or 0.00068527 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $127.39 or 0.00218343 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.21 or 0.00070630 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00003047 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $429.29 or 0.00735771 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000580 BTC.

About Minter Network

Minter Network (BIP) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 31st, 2018. Minter Network’s total supply is 5,077,037,500 coins and its circulating supply is 4,871,827,933 coins. Minter Network’s official Twitter account is @MinterTeam . The official message board for Minter Network is medium.com/@MinterTeam . Minter Network’s official website is www.minter.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Minter is a blockchain network based on the Tendermint engine. It uses a DPoS (Delegated Proof of Stake) consensus mechanism that allows for conducting near instant (up to 5sec.) cryptocurrency transactions and creating project coins with algorithmic price discovery. The BIP is a cryptocurrency created and developed to work within the Minter blockchain. It will serve the users as a medium of value exchange and the reserve currency for all of the other coins issued in the network, providing for instant and absolute liquidity. The BIP tokens will be mineable and can be exchanged for other coins issued in the Minter network and major cryptocurrencies. “

Minter Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minter Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Minter Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Minter Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

